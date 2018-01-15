 
world soccer 15.1.2018 05:40 pm

We fear Sterling more than Kane, says Tunisia coach

AFP
Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City after a £44 million transfer from Liverpool in 2015

Tunisia’s national coach said Monday he will fear England’s Raheem Sterling more than Harry Kane, when the two countries play against each other in the World Cup finals this year.

Nabil Maaloul was speaking in Doha, where the Tunisian national team are preparing for Russia with a 14-day winter training camp at the Aspire Zone.

Tunisia will meet England in their first game in World Cup Group G, which also contains Belgium and Panama.

Asked about his country’s prospects in the opening match, and specific players, Maaloul pointed to the threat from the Manchester City star rather than the Tottenham forward and English captain.

“The most dangerous player for me is Sterling, I think he is one of the best players,” Maaloul said.

“People say that Harry Kane is the biggest risk but I think Raheem Sterling is the one. He is the biggest threat as a player.”

He added: “It’s a young team, it’s changed in recent years. The kind of English football has changed a lot after they hired coaches like Guardiola or Conte.

“It’s a new kind of football, but we are going to be prepared.”

Tunisia will be appearing in their fifth World Cup in Russia.

Their first was in Argentina in 1978 where, despite beating Mexico and drawing with West Germany, they failed to make it out of the group stage.

Indeed, Tunisia have yet to reach the knockout stages and Russia could prove tough with top seed Belgium ranked number five in the world and England at 15.

“We are going to be in a very difficult group,” said Maaloul.

“We are going to play Belgium and England but we have started our preparations.

“For both teams we have preparations we are thinking about.”

Tunisia, ranked 27, will play Belgium in their second group game.

