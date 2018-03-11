 
menu
world soccer 11.3.2018 08:40 pm

Five things we learned from the Premier League

by Kieran CANNING/AFP
Manchester City's striker Sergio Aguero reacts during the English Premier League football match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 14, 2018

Manchester City's striker Sergio Aguero reacts during the English Premier League football match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 14, 2018

Manchester United were the big winners of the Premier League weekend as Marcus Rashford made the most of his first league start of the year by scoring twice to see off Liverpool 2-1.

Tottenham and Chelsea took advantage of Liverpool’s loss in the battle for the top four with comfortable wins, but Spurs’ 4-1 success at Bournemouth was marred by a nasty looking ankle injury suffered by Harry Kane.

Arsenal also bounced back from a woeful few weeks to offer beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger some hope, but there was no such joy for West Brom’s Alan Pardew who seems resigned to his fate after losing once more to Leicester.

Here, AFP Sport looks at five things we learned from the Premier League weekend.

On-form Son shines in Kane’s absence

Tottenham bounced back from their bitterly disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus by coming from behind to thrash Bournemouth and leapfrog Liverpool into third.

Even more impressively, Mauricio Pochettino’s men defied any suggestion of over-dependance on Kane as Son Heung-Min struck after the England striker had limped off with an ankle injury.

Son was entrusted to move into the centre-forward role once Kane departed and showed he can deputise for Spurs’ talisman with his sixth and seventh goals in his last four games to take his tally for the season to 18.

New boys give Wenger stay of execution

Assailed by stinging criticism, frustrated fans and vocal former players, Wenger is fighting to avoid his 22-year reign coming to a bitter end.

Fortunately for Wenger, two of his newest recruits seem keen to extend their relationship with the under-fire Frenchman as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shone in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Watford.

The former Dortmund duo combined to tee each other up for Arsenal’s second and third goals after Shkodran Mustafi had opened the scoring.

Wenger must hope for more of the same as the tension over his future mounts.

Rashford puts spotlight on Sanchez

Rashford grabbed his rare chance to start for Manchester United in the Premier League with both hands by scoring twice inside 25 minutes as United saw off Liverpool 2-1 to open up a four-point lead in second place.

Rashford’s opportunities have diminished since Alexis Sanchez joined from Arsenal in January, despite the Chilean scoring just once in nine United appearances.

Indeed, Rashford may have been sidelined once more but for a late injury suffered by Paul Pogba.

In the Frenchman’s absence, Sanchez was moved inside to create space for Rashford to tear Liverpool apart down United’s left.

Jose Mourinho has still to find a balance that can get the best from both Sanchez and Pogba and the Portuguese will be under big pressure to drop one of his stars for Sevilla’s crucial Champions League trip to Old Trafford in favour of rewarding Rashford.

Giroud proves point to Conte

Olivier Giroud provided a welcome focal point for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace — giving Blues boss Antonio Conte a difficult decision to make as he plans his team for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Both Giroud and the out-of-form Alvaro Morata were left out of Chelsea’s line-up for the 1-1 draw against Barca in the last 16 first leg as Conte preferred to use Eden Hazard as a ‘false nine’.

Conte had used Belgium playmaker Hazard in the same role for Chelsea’s tame 1-0 loss at Manchester City recently, but his decision to bring in former Arsenal star Giroud sparked a more dynamic display as Chelsea downed Palace to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Pardew on the brink

West Brom boss Pardew admitted his days in charge are numbered after a seventh successive defeat, 4-1 at home to Leicester on Saturday, left the Midlands club eight points adrift of safety at the bottom of the standings.

Pardew was brought in to replace Tony Pulis in November, but has won just one of 16 league games during his time at The Hawthorns.

“Before you even ask me the question, will I speak to those upstairs? Yes I will, of course I will, because it’s getting difficult,” said Pardew.

“I will still talk to them (the board) and get a feeling of what they think because they might think a change is a better thing for the club.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Ad Placeholder POS 3 id: ad_300x250_1
Ad Placeholder POS 4 id: ad_300x250_2

Ad Placeholder POS 5 id: ad_300x600_1
Ad Placeholder POS 8 id: ad_300x250_3

readers' choice

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Phakaaathi

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club
Phakaaathi

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club

Former Baroka FC captain joins Spurs
Phakaaathi

Former Baroka FC captain joins Spurs

Komphela lookalike fears for his life
Phakaaathi

Komphela lookalike fears for his life

Amakhosi see off Stellenbosch to stay on track for Nedbank Cup glory
Phakaaathi

Amakhosi see off Stellenbosch to stay on track for Nedbank Cup glory

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.