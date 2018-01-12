 
menu
world soccer 12.1.2018 11:40 pm

Sanchez future uncertain as United, City circle

AFP
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the season

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the season

Arsene Wenger admitted Friday that Alexis Sanchez’s future is up in the air as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola stayed tight-lipped over potential moves for the forward during the January transfer window.

Guardiola’s bid to buy Sanchez collapsed at the end of the summer transfer window and City were favourites to land him this time around but the club are apparently unwilling to meet Arsenal’s reported £35 million ($48 million, 39 million euros) asking price.

Mourinho’s United are understood to have thrown their hat into the ring, bidding around £25 million to trump City’s £20 million offer as they seek to bolster their forward options and deny their bitter rivals.

When asked if United were interested in signing the 29-year-old Chilean international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, Wenger said “nothing is really concrete at the moment”.

Questioned as to whether there was any truth in the rumour, the Arsenal manager was coy.

“You conclude that,” he said. “You could say that at the moment… it’s not that I don’t want to inform you, I don’t want to give you wrong information and at the moment I must say nothing is decided one way or the other.”

Wenger admitted a bidding war could help Arsenal but said that was not the current situation.

In later press conferences on Friday, neither Guardiola nor Mourinho gave much away over a potential move for the Arsenal man.

Guardiola said his focus was on maintaining City’s fine form when they travel to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I understand completely why you ask this question (about Sanchez), it’s your job,” said Guardiola. “But you know my answer. I am focused on Liverpool.”

Mourinho, who described Sanchez as a “phenomenal player”, said: “I don’t know if it’s ethical or correct to be speaking about players of other clubs.”

“Sanchez is an Arsenal player,” he added. “Probably this weekend he is going to defend Arsenal colours so I don’t think it’s correct to say things about Alexis Sanchez.”

Arsenal boss Wenger said Sanchez would only be allowed to leave if they could get a new signing over the line — the club have been linked with young Bordeaux forward Malcom.

“Of course I want a quick resolution,” he told reporters at Arsenal’s north London training base.

“Is he (Sanchez) replaceable in the way that we find exactly the same player? Certainly not, but there’s always a way to find a different balance.

“Alexis is an exceptional football player, he’s a world-class player and if that happens (and he leaves) we have to find a different balance in the team.”

Theo Walcott is another Arsenal player poised to leave this month, with Everton manager Sam Allardyce revealing on Friday that they are hopeful of sealing a permanent deal.

Wenger said he does not want the 28-year-old to leave, but conceded he cannot guarantee the forward playing time and an unlikely route into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Pirates to swap Mobara for Wits’ Mlambo
Phakaaathi

Pirates to swap Mobara for Wits’ Mlambo

WATCH: Musona doing the vosho dance
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Musona doing the vosho dance

Chiefs, Pirates stars suspended for weekend games
Phakaaathi

Chiefs, Pirates stars suspended for weekend games

Khune to wear mask again?
Phakaaathi

Khune to wear mask again?

Platinum Stars sign SuperSport midfielder
Phakaaathi

Platinum Stars sign SuperSport midfielder

fixtures

Sundowns vs Pirates
FS Stars vs CT City
Chiefs vs P City
Chippa Utd vs Wits
Click to see full fixtures

results

Maritzburg Utd 4-0 Celtic
Ajax CT 3-1 P Stars
Wits 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Ajax CT 1-2 Sundowns
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 16 31
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Maritzburg United 16 24
5 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
6 Orlando Pirates 16 23
7 Baroka FC 16 22
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 13 17
13 Ajax Cape Town 17 16
14 AmaZulu 13 15
15 Platinum Stars 16 15
16 Bidvest Wits 16 14
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.