 
menu
world soccer 12.1.2018 12:40 am

Slovenia’s Kurtic heads for SPAL

AFP
Atalanta's midfielder from Slovenia Jasmin Kurtic celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against Roma April 15, 2017

Atalanta's midfielder from Slovenia Jasmin Kurtic celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against Roma April 15, 2017

Atalanta’s Slovenia international Jasmin Kurtic on Thursday signed for Serie A rivals SPAL in a deal until June 2021.

The 29-year-old has spent two and a half seasons in Bergamo, playing 92 matches and scoring 10 goals.

The move is initially a loan with the obligation to buy at the end of the season, Atalanta said in a statement.

Kurtic has been in Italy since January 2011, playing for Palermo, Varese, Sassuolo, Torino, Fiorentina and Atalanta.

SPAL are struggling just above the drop zone with Atalanta in seventh after pegging back AS Roma 2-1 before the winter break.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Two senior Pirates players facing the exit door
Phakaaathi

Two senior Pirates players facing the exit door

Chiefs, Pirates stars suspended for weekend games
Phakaaathi

Chiefs, Pirates stars suspended for weekend games

Chiefs to sign two more players – reports
Phakaaathi

Chiefs to sign two more players – reports

Frustrated Chiefs midfielder wants out
Phakaaathi

Frustrated Chiefs midfielder wants out

Kaizer Chiefs unveil new players
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs unveil new players

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs Celtic
Ajax CT vs P Stars
Sundowns vs Pirates
fS Stars vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Wits 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Ajax CT 1-2 Sundowns
Celtic 2-1 Arrows
AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 16 31
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 13 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Bidvest Wits 16 14
16 Ajax Cape Town 16 13
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.