world soccer 9.1.2018 10:40 pm

Christensen signs four-and-a-half year Chelsea deal

AFP
Andreas Christensen's new contract with Chelsea comes after he replaced David Luiz as a first choice central defender

Danish international Andreas Christensen’s impressive performances for Chelsea this season were rewarded on Tuesday with a new long-term contract at the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old central defender — who has been with Chelsea since he was 15 — has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract after replacing David Luiz as a first choice central defender following some fine displays since returning to London from two seasons on loan with Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach.

“It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future,” Christensen told the club website.

“I’ve played a lot of games (22 in all competitions), I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the contract was a tribute to Christensen’s performances this term.

“This contract is reward for the excellent form Andreas has shown in the first half of the season,” she said.

“He showed immense potential when he signed for Chelsea in 2012 and is now enjoying the benefits of the dedication and professionalism he has shown since.

“After two seasons on loan in Germany we were convinced he was ready to be a part of the squad this season and he has grasped the opportunity with both hands.”

