world soccer 9.1.2018 02:40 am

USA opts for youth with no World Cup in sight

AFP
Gyasi Zardes (C), pictured here during training in July 2017, is the most capped player in camp with 37

Acting US national team coach Dave Sarachan opted for young prospects in calling upon 30 players on Monday for the Americans annual January training camp.

The session is set to open Wednesday at Los Angeles with the culmination of workouts to be a January 28 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the training camp in Carson, home of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy.

“It’s all about the future and opportunity. We clearly feel that we want to have a look at these players that have the chance to be a part of the National Team for a number of years to come,” Sarachan said.

The US team failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia and has eight candidates fighting for the presidency of the US Soccer Federation, with Sunil Gulati to be replaced in voting next month.

So the Americans have no chance at a World Cup until 2022 in Qatar even as they bid with Mexico and Canada to co-host the 2026 event.

And the camp comes on the same day that reports emerged that one of their top teen prospects, Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, has opted to play for Mexico rather than the US senior-level squad after years on American junior teams.

The most capped player in camp with 37 is Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Gyasi Zardes followed by New England forward Juan Agudelo with 27 and Seattle forward Jordan Morris with 24.

“It’s a long journey forward, but this is the first step starting in 2018 for the program and for these players to now get experience at this level,” Sarachan said.

US goalkeeper Bill Hamid is the lone Europe-based player on the roster. He will join Danish side Midtjylland following the Bosnia and Herzegovina match.

