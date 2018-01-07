 
world soccer 7.1.2018 08:40 pm

Bayern to face third-tier Paderborn in German Cup

AFP
Bayern Munich were handed a tie against third-tier Paderborn in the draw for the German Cup quarter-finals

Having eliminated Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig and holders Borussia Dortmund in the previous two rounds, Bayern Munich were handed a tie against third-tier Paderborn in Sunday’s draw for the German Cup quarter-finals.

Paderborn spent the 2014-15 season in the Bundesliga but are currently second in the third division. They are the only club from outside the top flight still alive in the Cup.

Schalke, who lie 11 points behind leaders Bayern in second place in the Bundesliga, will host Wolfsburg.

German Cup quarter-final draw

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen, Paderborn v Bayern Munich, Schalke v Wolfsburg

– Matches to be played on February 6/7

fixtures

Ajax CT vs Sundowns
Wits vs SuperSport Utd
Maritzburg Utd vs Celtic
Ajax CT vs P Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 2-1 Arrows
AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa Utd
Pirates 3-1 Baroka FC
P Stars 0-1 CT City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 15 28
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

