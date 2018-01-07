Bayern to face third-tier Paderborn in German Cup

Paderborn spent the 2014-15 season in the Bundesliga but are currently second in the third division. They are the only club from outside the top flight still alive in the Cup.

Schalke, who lie 11 points behind leaders Bayern in second place in the Bundesliga, will host Wolfsburg.

German Cup quarter-final draw

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen, Paderborn v Bayern Munich, Schalke v Wolfsburg

– Matches to be played on February 6/7

