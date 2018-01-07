 
menu
world soccer 7.1.2018 12:40 am

Everton’s Mirallas heads for Olympiakos

AFP
Kevin Mirallas (C) played two seasons for Olympiakos between 2010 and 2012, scoring 34 goals

Kevin Mirallas (C) played two seasons for Olympiakos between 2010 and 2012, scoring 34 goals

Greek champions Olympiakos announced Saturday that they have come to an agreement with English side Everton for the return of Belgium international winger Kevin Mirallas.

No details of the deal were announced by the club but Greek media reported that Everton will loan the 30-year-old player for six months at a cost of 3 million euros.

Mirallas played two seasons for Olympiakos (2010-2012) appearing in 52 matches, scoring 34 goals and leading the club to two league titles.

He was the leading scorer in the Greek Super League during the 2011-2012 season with 20 goals.

Mirallas has been at Everton since 2012 and has played in 151 matches scoring 29 goals.

He also played for French sides Saint-Etienne (2008-2010) and Lille (2004-2008).

Mirallas has 56 appearances with the Belgium national team scoring 10 goals.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs youngster joins senior team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs youngster joins senior team

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie
Phakaaathi

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie

Live report: Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Live report: Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing
Phakaaathi

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

fixtures

Pirates vs Baroka
P Stars vs CT City
Celtic vs Arrows
AmaZulu vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

SuperSport Utd 0-0 Chiefs
P City 3-2 Sundowns
Wits 0-1 FS Stars
Ajax CT 1-2 Maritzburg Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 15 28
2 Free State Stars 16 25
3 Cape Town City 15 24
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Baroka FC 15 22
6 Maritzburg United 15 21
7 Orlando Pirates 15 20
8 Chippa United 15 19
9 Bloem Celtic 13 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.