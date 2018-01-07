Everton’s Mirallas heads for Olympiakos

No details of the deal were announced by the club but Greek media reported that Everton will loan the 30-year-old player for six months at a cost of 3 million euros.

Mirallas played two seasons for Olympiakos (2010-2012) appearing in 52 matches, scoring 34 goals and leading the club to two league titles.

He was the leading scorer in the Greek Super League during the 2011-2012 season with 20 goals.

Mirallas has been at Everton since 2012 and has played in 151 matches scoring 29 goals.

He also played for French sides Saint-Etienne (2008-2010) and Lille (2004-2008).

Mirallas has 56 appearances with the Belgium national team scoring 10 goals.

