 
menu
world soccer 7.1.2018 12:40 am

Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts

AFP
Liverpool's midfielder Philippe Coutinho, pictured in December 2017, will move to Barcelona

Liverpool's midfielder Philippe Coutinho, pictured in December 2017, will move to Barcelona

Liverpool will offer supporters who bought shirts bearing the name of Philippe Coutinho a £50 (56.4 euro) voucher to help offset the impact on fans of the Brazilian’s move to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old star, who had agitated for a move away from Anfield since last summer, finally got his wish on Saturday when the two clubs agreed a deal worth 160 million euros ($192 million).

“The club is to offer supporters who bought a 2017-18 replica shirt printed with Philippe Coutinho’s name and number a £50 voucher, once the move is completed,” said a statement from Liverpool.

“Supporters should present their 2017-18 Coutinho replica shirt at any official club store where the voucher will be issued. The shirt will not be retained but proof of purchase will be required.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs youngster joins senior team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs youngster joins senior team

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie
Phakaaathi

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie

Live report: Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Live report: Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing
Phakaaathi

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

fixtures

Pirates vs Baroka
P Stars vs CT City
Celtic vs Arrows
AmaZulu vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

SuperSport Utd 0-0 Chiefs
P City 3-2 Sundowns
Wits 0-1 FS Stars
Ajax CT 1-2 Maritzburg Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 15 28
2 Free State Stars 16 25
3 Cape Town City 15 24
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Baroka FC 15 22
6 Maritzburg United 15 21
7 Orlando Pirates 15 20
8 Chippa United 15 19
9 Bloem Celtic 13 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.