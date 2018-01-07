Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts

The 25-year-old star, who had agitated for a move away from Anfield since last summer, finally got his wish on Saturday when the two clubs agreed a deal worth 160 million euros ($192 million).

“The club is to offer supporters who bought a 2017-18 replica shirt printed with Philippe Coutinho’s name and number a £50 voucher, once the move is completed,” said a statement from Liverpool.

“Supporters should present their 2017-18 Coutinho replica shirt at any official club store where the voucher will be issued. The shirt will not be retained but proof of purchase will be required.”

