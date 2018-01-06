 
menu
world soccer 6.1.2018 10:40 pm

Costa sent off after scoring Atletico winner

AFP
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) is shown a red card after celebrating a goal during the Spanish league match against Getafe

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) is shown a red card after celebrating a goal during the Spanish league match against Getafe

Diego Costa was sent off after scoring the winner on his league return for Atletico Madrid in a 2-0 home win over Getafe on Saturday, while Sevilla missed the chance to move above Real Madrid after losing 5-3 to local rivals Real Betis.

Atletico’s win moved them to within six points of leaders Barcelona, who host Levante on Sunday, and kept them two points clear of third-placed Valencia, who are on 37 points after coming back from an early deficit to beat Girona 2-1 thanks to a first-half Janos Ramalho own goal and Daniel Parejo’s penalty three minutes after the break.

Costa, playing his first La Liga game since rejoining Atletico from Chelsea following the end last week of the Spanish club’s transfer ban, had already been booked for a foul in the 62nd minute with the hosts 1-0 up through Angel Correa when six minutes later he met a low cross to double his side’s lead and spark wild celebrations.

He leapt into the stands to embrace the fans and was immediately shown his second yellow card.

The brooding striker looked totally perplexed by the decision but his coach Diego Simeone said he deserved to be sent off.

“The referee was unable to consider the emotional aspect (of Costa’s behaviour), the rules are the rules,” Simeone said after the game.

“If you go and celebrate with the fans, the yellow is deserved. We must accept that.”

Simeone’s side looked as hard to beat as ever — with just eight goals conceded and one defeat in 18 league games — but they have scored only 27 with Antoine Griezmann struggling to find the net, hitting just five league goals so far.

“Costa’s presence gives us speed and directness. And he frightens opponents too,” added Simeone. “You can feel that and see that.”

Sevilla stay fifth on 30 points after the defeat in a fiery derby clash that saw nine yellow cards dished out and both sides hit the woodwork, one point behind Real, who travel to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Betis jump six places up to eighth on 27 points after just their second win since October, which came thanks to goals from Fabian, Zuohair Feddal, Riza Durmisi, Sergio Leon and Cristian Tello.

Quique Setien’s side won the derby in two second half minutes, when Durmisi and Leon struck to make what had been a tight derby 4-2 to Betis.

Clement Lenglet struck back almost immediately for Sevilla, but with the hosts pushing for an equaliser, Tello pounced on defensive dilly-dallying in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal the win.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs youngster joins senior team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs youngster joins senior team

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie
Phakaaathi

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie

Live report: Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Live report: Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing
Phakaaathi

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

fixtures

Pirates vs Baroka
P Stars vs CT City
Celtic vs Arrows
AmaZulu vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

SuperSport Utd 0-0 Chiefs
P City 3-2 Sundowns
Wits 0-1 FS Stars
Ajax CT 1-2 Maritzburg Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 15 28
2 Free State Stars 16 25
3 Cape Town City 15 24
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Baroka FC 15 22
6 Maritzburg United 15 21
7 Orlando Pirates 15 20
8 Chippa United 15 19
9 Bloem Celtic 13 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 12 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.