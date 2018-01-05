 
world soccer 5.1.2018 11:40 pm

Tevez close to Boca Juniors return: report

AFP
Carlos Tevez joined Shenhua in January 2017 on an estimated salary of 730,000 euros a week

Former Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez appears closer to a move back to boyhood club Boca Juniors after 12 months in Chinese football with Shanghai Shenhua, according to Argentine press reports Friday.

“It’s already a fact: Carlos Tevez is a Boca player once again,” La Nacion newspaper reported on its webpage.

Argentine news agency Telam said that Tevez had even negotiated what jersey he will wear for what would be his third stint at the Buenos Aires club — number 32.

“Up to now there’s nothing official,” a Boca source told AFP without ruling out an announcement in the coming days.

The 33-year-old Argentine joined Shenhua in January last year on an estimated 730,000 euros a week salary, making him one of the world’s highest-paid players.

A spokesman for Shenhua confirmed to AFP Friday that the club is in talks with the globetrotting Argentine to end his contract.

Tevez scored only four goals in the Chinese championship during an injury-marred season in which he missed the Chinese Cup Final which his team won.

