Tevez close to Boca Juniors return: report

“It’s already a fact: Carlos Tevez is a Boca player once again,” La Nacion newspaper reported on its webpage.

Argentine news agency Telam said that Tevez had even negotiated what jersey he will wear for what would be his third stint at the Buenos Aires club — number 32.

“Up to now there’s nothing official,” a Boca source told AFP without ruling out an announcement in the coming days.

The 33-year-old Argentine joined Shenhua in January last year on an estimated 730,000 euros a week salary, making him one of the world’s highest-paid players.

A spokesman for Shenhua confirmed to AFP Friday that the club is in talks with the globetrotting Argentine to end his contract.

Tevez scored only four goals in the Chinese championship during an injury-marred season in which he missed the Chinese Cup Final which his team won.

