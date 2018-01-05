 
Tommasi eyes Italian FA presidency after World Cup woe

AFP
Damiano Tommasi (R) poses with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon at the "Gran Gala del Calcio" Italian Football Association awards in November 2017

Damiano Tommasi (R) poses with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon at the "Gran Gala del Calcio" Italian Football Association awards in November 2017

Former Italy international Damiano Tommasi officially announced his candidacy Friday for the presidency of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The 43-year-old former AS Roma midfielder, now head of the Italian Players’ Union, had been touted among the possible successors to Carlo Tavecchio.

“The will to be an active part of the change comes from the path I’ve taken in recent years,” Tommasi said in a statement.

“Today the FIGC needs unity of purpose. The task of the institutions is to give a serious, solid, and forward-thinking answer to Italy-Sweden… otherwise we’ll have lost twice.”

Tavecchio, 74, resigned last November after Italy’s World Cup qualifying fiasco saw the four-time champions lose in the play-offs to Sweden to miss the finals for the first time in 60 years.

The election will take place on January 29.

