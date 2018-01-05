 
world soccer 5.1.2018 09:40 pm

Garcia named Olympiakos coach

AFP
Oscar Garcia, 44, quit as coach of French first division side Saint-Etienne in November after five months in charge

Spanish coach Oscar Garcia will take over Olympiakos, replacing interim coach Takis Lemonis, the Greek champions announced on Friday.

While the club did not specify the duration of Garcia’s contract, Greek media reported that he signed for 18 months with the option to extend the contract should both sides agree.

On Thursday Olympiakos, who travel to Larissa on Sunday as the Greek Super League returns from its winter break, released 58-year-old Lemonis, who had been hired by the club for a fourth time in September following the dismissal of Albanian Besnik Hasi.

Lemonis guided them to the top of the Super League before the winter break, having also led them to league titles in 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008 and 2017.

Garcia, 44, quit as coach of French first division side Saint-Etienne in November after five months in charge.

He began his playing career with Barcelona where he stayed for six years, before playing for Valencia, Espanyol Albacete and Lleida.

Garcia’s coaching career led him to two doubles with Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg (2016 and 2017) and one Israeli championship with Maccabi Tel Aviv (2013).

He also coached English clubs Brighton and Watford.




poll

