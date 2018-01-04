 
Prosinecki to become Bosnia’s national coach

AFP
Robert Prosinecki, 49, was picked "unanimously" for the national coach position by the Bosnia Football Federation's executive committee, according to its vice president Milorad Sofrenic

Robert Prosinecki, 49, was picked "unanimously" for the national coach position by the Bosnia Football Federation's executive committee, according to its vice president Milorad Sofrenic

Former Croatia star Robert Prosinecki was appointed as the new coach of Bosnia’s national team on Thursday, replacing Mehmed Bazdarevic following his failure in World Cup qualifiers.

The 49-year old was picked “unanimously” by the Bosnia Football Federation’s executive committee, its vice president Milorad Sofrenic told reporters.

Prosinecki’s international experience was key to the decision, according to Sofrenic.

“I am happy to be able to lead a team of such a quality. I know Bosnia very well, it has players of great quality and huge potential,” Prosinecki told N1 television channel in Zagreb.

“Obviously, the goal is to go to a big competition. The next one is Euro 2020. I believe that we will make good results and we can qualify,” he said.

A former star of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, Prosinecki was also assistant coach to Croatia’s national team from 2006 to 2010 and Azerbaijan’s coach from 2014 to 2017.

Prosinecki should sign his contract in the coming days, shortly before friendly matches against the United States and Mexico in late January.

“The contract will include the Euro 2020 qualifiers and we hope the finals,” said Jasmin Bakovic, the federation’s general secretary.

After retiring as a player in 2005, from 2010 to 2012 Prosinecki also coached Red Star Belgrade, the club with which he won the Champions League in 1991 — the biggest trophy ever won in the history of Yugoslav football.

Since becoming independent in 1992, Bosnia have only qualified for the final phase of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. At the time the national team was led by Safet Susic, who was replaced by Bazdarevic in late 2014.

Up against Prosinecki for the coaching job was Amar Osim, son of another football legend of the region, Ivica Osim.

