 
menu
world soccer 4.1.2018 09:40 pm

Diego Forlan joins Hong Kong club Kitchee

AFP
Ex-Uruguay star Diego Forlan most recently played for India's Mumbai City in 2016, after leaving European football in 2012

Ex-Uruguay star Diego Forlan most recently played for India's Mumbai City in 2016, after leaving European football in 2012

Former Uruguay star Diego Forlan is to continue his career in Hong Kong, with the best player at the 2010 World Cup agreeing to join Kitchee SC, the club revealed on Thursday.

Kitchee posted a picture on Instagram with the club’s badge and the slogan “Welcome Forlan”, with the move also being widely reported by Uruguayan media.

Now 38, the ex-Manchester United and Atletico Madrid star left Europe in 2012, having spells in Brazil and Japan before a stint at Penarol in his home country and most recently with Mumbai City in India in 2016.

He has not played since then, but Kitchee will hope the 112-times capped Forlan can help them as they prepare to play in this year’s AFC Champions League.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Twala flirting with a Maritzburg loan move – agent
Phakaaathi

Twala flirting with a Maritzburg loan move – agent

Ntshangase’s move to Kaizer Chiefs imminent
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase’s move to Kaizer Chiefs imminent

Twitter blasts Chiefs for signing good players before replacing Komphela
Phakaaathi

Twitter blasts Chiefs for signing good players before replacing Komphela

Ntshangase completes Kaizer Chiefs move
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase completes Kaizer Chiefs move

Castro is a Kaizer Chiefs player – agent
Phakaaathi

Castro is a Kaizer Chiefs player – agent

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.