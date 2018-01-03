 
world soccer 3.1.2018 09:40 pm

Verona fined 20,000 euros for Matuidi racist abuse

AFP
Juventus' midfielder Blaise Matuidi reacts during the Italian Serie A football match against AS Roma December 23, 2017

Serie A club Verona have been fined 20,000 euros ($24,000) for racist chants by their fans toward Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi last weekend.

The abuse of the French international took place as he opened the scoring six minutes into the game which the six-time reigning champions won 3-1.

Sporting Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea ruled on Wednesday that Verona will also have to play one game without spectators in their Curva Sud (South End).

However, as it is the first time this season there have been racist chants the execution of the sanction to close the South End was suspended for a year.

“If during this period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the penalty will be added to that imposed for the new violation, in addition to the fine of 20,000-euro,” a statement issued by the league read.

Matuidi, 30, joined Juventus last summer from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth an estimated 20 million euros.

Paulo Dybala also scored twice in the final 20 minutes of last Saturday’s league game as Juventus stayed a point behind leaders Napoli.

