 
menu
world soccer 2.1.2018 10:40 pm

Barcelona’s Dembele set for Copa del Rey comeback

AFP
Ousmane Dembele, pictured at a December 9, 2017 training session, had torn his hamstring just three games into his Barca career

Ousmane Dembele, pictured at a December 9, 2017 training session, had torn his hamstring just three games into his Barca career

Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele, who has been sidelined since September, has been cleared to make his comeback in Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash against Celta Vigo.

The French international has not played since tearing his hamstring at Getafe on September 16, just three games into his Barca career following a 105-million-euro ($124 million) move from Borussia Dortmund that could rise to as much as 145 million euros.

“After a lengthy recovery process from an injury to the femoral biceps on his left thigh, the 20-year-old Frenchman is now available for (Barcelona coach) Ernesto Valverde,” Barcelona said on Tuesday.

Holders Barcelona will face Celta Vigo, coached by former Barca goalkeeper and assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue, in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Cup.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Castro set to snub Chiefs?
Phakaaathi

Castro set to snub Chiefs?

Arrows snap up Chiefs’ target
Phakaaathi

Arrows snap up Chiefs’ target

Mourinho lashes out at ‘critical’ Scholes
Phakaaathi

Mourinho lashes out at ‘critical’ Scholes

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa snap up four signings as Sikhakhane returns
Phakaaathi

Chippa snap up four signings as Sikhakhane returns

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.