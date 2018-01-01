 
world soccer 1.1.2018 08:40 pm

Lukaku out just one week says Mourinho

AFP
Manchester United's striker Romelu Lukaku is taken off on a stretcher after appearing to pick up a head injury during the English Premier League football match against Southampton December 30, 2017

Manchester United's striker Romelu Lukaku is taken off on a stretcher after appearing to pick up a head injury during the English Premier League football match against Southampton December 30, 2017

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will be sidelined for just a single week following his head injury, according to Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho on Monday.

Lukaku, who has scored 15 times this season, was stretchered off against Southampton on Saturday following a clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt.

That ruled Lukaku out of Monday’s trip to his former club Everton and he is set to be absent for the FA Cup third round tie with Derby on Friday.

Speaking prior to the Everton match, Mourinho told Sky Sports: “I would say a week (out for Lukaku).

“It’s nothing really important – just a little protection, but no problem.”

United’s next Premier League game, at home to Stoke, isn’t for 10 days after the Derby game, giving Lukaku time to return for that fixture.

Lukaku crashed into Southampton’s Wesley Hoedt on December 30 as the pair contested an aerial challenge early in the first half at Old Trafford.

The Belgium striker lay prone on the pitch barely moving while he was treated by medical staff for five minutes.

Lukaku remained conscious and was eventually carried off wearing an oxygen mask.

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

