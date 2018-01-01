 
world soccer 1.1.2018 08:40 pm

Hughes defiant despite Stoke fans’ discontent

AFP
Stoke City's manager Mark Hughes awaits kick off in the English Premier League football match against Tottenham Hotspur December 9, 2017

Mark Hughes says he is the best person to lead Stoke away from the relegation zone despite fans calling for his head after a 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Monday.

The 54-year-old former Wales and Manchester United striker — who numbers Manchester City among clubs he has managed — has seen his side slide to fifth from bottom with just one win in their last seven league matches.

Monday’s reverse allowed Newcastle to leapfrog Stoke in the table and left the Potters just two points above the relegation places with third from bottom West Ham having two games in hand.

“Who else is going to do it?” Hughes asked the BBC about the Stoke manager’s job.

“In terms of the knowledge of the group and the progress in my time here, I’m the best person to do it.”

Hughes, who has seen Premier League rivals such as Tony Pulis, Ronald Koeman and Paul Clement sacked already this season because of poor runs, insisted he made the right call in playing a second string side in the 5-0 hammering by Chelsea on Saturday to save his first choice team for Monday’s clash.

“Everyone’s saying that I gambled but I used the players that I had, what was I going to do?” said Hughes, who has been in charge of Stoke since 2013.

“Risk players that had a big part to play today? Plenty of teams have made changes today, everyone else is doing it too.”

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

