 
menu
world soccer 1.1.2018 08:40 pm

Klavan’s historic goal edges Liverpool past Burnley

by Timothy ABRAHAM/AFP
Liverpool's defender Ragnar Klavan (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match against Burnley January 1, 2018

Liverpool's defender Ragnar Klavan (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match against Burnley January 1, 2018

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan scored a dramatic injury-time winner as the Reds consolidated their place in the Premier League’s top four with a 2-1 victory over Burnley on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had taken the lead just after the hour after a fine strike from Senegal forward Sadio Mane -– his eighth goal of the season — but Johann Berg Gudmundsson levelled three minutes from time with a diving header.

However, Klavan — the first Estonian to score a goal in Premier League history — ensured Liverpool clinched all three points when he nodded in from close range in the fourth minute of added time.

Liverpool had scored 30 goals in eight away games in all competitions before this clash, but found Burnley more stubborn opposition.

For the majority of the game the Reds were required to show a grittier side to their play compared to the free-flowing football seen this season.

Klopp made seven changes from the side which came from behind to clinch a 2-1 win over Leicester City 48 hours previously.

The visitors were without in-form duo Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah, who had thigh and groin injuries respectively.

Liverpool were fortunate not to be punished early on when Trent Alexander-Arnold was caught by Scott Arfield who slipped in Ashley Barnes, but the Clarets striker lifted his shot over the crossbar.

The Reds found their rhythm and a intricate passing move culminated in a shooting opportunity for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who saw his low angled drive beaten away by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Liverpool dominated possession as the first half wore on but without Coutinho’s quick-thinking creativity in midfield they struggled to break Burnley down.

Burnley threatened sporadically as they looked to soak up the pressure, although Simon Mignolet was called into action to save Arfield’s glancing header.

Without Coutinho and Salah this was a game when Liverpool needed Mane to step up and recapture his scintillating form of last season, and despite largely struggling he provided a moment of quality.

When Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain intelligently picked out the run of Alexander-Arnold on the right flank, the full-back’s deflected cross found Mane in the centre of the box.

The Senegal forward controlled the ball turned on sixpence and lashed an unstoppable shot past Burnley keeper Nick Pope and high into the roof of the net.

Liverpool looked the more likely to score a second and a brilliant save from Pope kept out a thumping shot from Alexander-Arnold which looked destined for the top-right corner.

Burnley equalised in the 87th minute when Charlie Taylor’s cross from the left was flicked on by substitute Sam Vokes and the stooping Gudmundsson headed past Mignolet.

However, Liverpool scored with the seconds ticking away when Oxlade-Chamberlain’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Dejan Lovren to leave centre-back partner Klavan with the simplest of headers from a few yards out.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Chippa snap up four signings as Sikhakhane returns
Phakaaathi

Chippa snap up four signings as Sikhakhane returns

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs

Ajax sign former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro
Phakaaathi

Ajax sign former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro

Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirt
Phakaaathi

Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirt

Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo
Phakaaathi

Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.