 
menu
world soccer 1.1.2018 05:40 pm

Injured Coutinho, Salah miss Liverpool’s Burnley clash

AFP
Liverpool midfielders Philippe Coutinho (R) and Mohamed Salah celebrate after the former scored during the English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 22, 2017

Liverpool midfielders Philippe Coutinho (R) and Mohamed Salah celebrate after the former scored during the English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 22, 2017

Liverpool stars Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah were missing from the starting line-up as the Reds travelled to Burnley for Monday’s Premier League clash.

Brazil forward Coutinho wasn’t risked after picking up a thigh injury, while Egypt winger Salah has suffered a groin problem.

Both injuries are believed to be minor and the in-form pair are expected to have a chance of playing in Friday’s FA Cup third round tie against Merseyside rivals Everton.

“Phil and Mo aren’t available, that’s why they are not in the squad. They’re both injured and that’s not too cool but that’s how it is,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said.

Barcelona kit manufacturers Nike advertised the Spanish club’s shirts with Coutinho’s name on the back on Sunday, sparking renewed talk of a move to the Camp Nou for the Liverpool playmaker.

Coutinho was the subject of failed bids by Barcelona last year who are expected to make another move in January.

The quickly deleted advert on the Nike website read: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou.”

This season, Salah has been even more valuable to Liverpool than Coutinho, enjoying a brilliant first season at Anfield featuring 23 goals following his move from Roma last year.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Chippa snap up four signings as Sikhakhane returns
Phakaaathi

Chippa snap up four signings as Sikhakhane returns

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs

Ajax sign former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro
Phakaaathi

Ajax sign former Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro

Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirt
Phakaaathi

Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirt

Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo
Phakaaathi

Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.