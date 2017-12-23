 
menu
world soccer 23.12.2017 03:40 pm

Everton without ill Rooney against Chelsea

AFP
Wayne Rooney has scored six goals in his last five league games for Everton

Wayne Rooney has scored six goals in his last five league games for Everton

In-form forward Wayne Rooney was left out of the Everton squad for their Premier League home game with defending champions Chelsea on Saturday, reportedly due to illness.

Rooney, 32, has scored six goals in his last five league games as Everton have climbed to ninth place in the table under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yannick Bolasie was named on Everton’s bench for the first time since sustaining a cruciate knee ligament injury in December 2016.

With striker Alvaro Morata missing through suspension, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte named Eden Hazard as his centre forward.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

I never thought my career would end overnight – Haskins
Phakaaathi

I never thought my career would end overnight – Haskins

Chippa duo join Pirates as Rakhale become a Chilli Boy
Phakaaathi

Chippa duo join Pirates as Rakhale become a Chilli Boy

Chiefs look for Khuzwayo’s replacement
Phakaaathi

Chiefs look for Khuzwayo’s replacement

Neymar wants ‘history’ with Real Madrid scalp
Phakaaathi

Neymar wants ‘history’ with Real Madrid scalp

Zwane and co sign new Sundowns contracts
Phakaaathi

Zwane and co sign new Sundowns contracts

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.