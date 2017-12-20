 
world soccer 20.12.2017 11:40 pm

Saint-Etienne appoint Gasset as third coach of season

AFP
Saint-Etienne's newly named French head coach Jean-Louis Gasset attends their match against Guingamp (EAG) on December 20, 2017, at the Roudourou Stadium in Guingamp, western France

Saint-Etienne named assistant Jean-Louis Gasset as their new head coach on Wednesday to replace Julien Sable, who did not hold the required qualifications to coach in Ligue 1.

Sable took charge when Oscar Garcia was sacked last month, but Les Verts have been fined 25,000 ($29,697) for every game played with the 37-year-old in charge.

Saint-Etienne are on a 10-match winless streak and a 4-0 thrashing at home by Monaco last Friday saw them fall to within two points of the Ligue 1 relegation play-off place.

Gasset was briefly Montpellier’s head coach last season after the sacking of Frederic Hantz, but that was his first top job in the French top flight since leaving the same club in 1999.

“The club is relying on the experience of Jean-Louis Gasset to redress a delicate sporting situation,” the club said in a statement after naming their third coach of the campaign.

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

