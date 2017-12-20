 
menu
world soccer 20.12.2017 10:40 pm

Romario runs for head of Brazilian federation

AFP
Le sénateur et ex-star de foot brésilien Romario de Souza Faria, le 11 mai 2017 à Brasilia

Le sénateur et ex-star de foot brésilien Romario de Souza Faria, le 11 mai 2017 à Brasilia

Brazilian former international star turned senator Romario said Wednesday he wants to run for the presidency of the country’s corruption-tainted football governing body.

Romario, a striker in the 1994 World Cup winning side, said he wants to clean up the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) after FIFA’s suspension of the current head Marco Polo Del Nero, who is accused of graft.

“Many people have asked me to be a candidate. No one has fought more vigorously than me against this band. So the answer is yes, I can be a candidate,” he said on Facebook.

“I meet all the criteria thanks to my contribution to football on and off the field,” said Romario, 51, who has been a senator since 2015.

FIFA imposed a 90-day provisional ban from all football activities on Del Nero last Friday.

The 76-year-old, a former member of the FIFA Council, is the latest prominent South American official to be banned by the sport’s governing body as part of its investigation into a vast corruption scandal

Del Nero was indicted on corruption charges in the United States in December 2015. His predecessor at the CBF, Jose Maria Marin, has been on trial in New York since November alongside Paraguayan former CONMEBOL president Juan Angel Napout and ex-Peruvian football chief Manuel Burga.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

I never thought my career would end overnight – Haskins
Phakaaathi

I never thought my career would end overnight – Haskins

Chiefs look for Khuzwayo’s replacement
Phakaaathi

Chiefs look for Khuzwayo’s replacement

No parties for Kaizer Chiefs players
Phakaaathi

No parties for Kaizer Chiefs players

Baxter wants Senong and Fortune out of Bafana – report
Phakaaathi

Baxter wants Senong and Fortune out of Bafana – report

Chiefs, Pirates target to stay with Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Chiefs, Pirates target to stay with Sundowns

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.