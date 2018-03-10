 
menu
world soccer 10.3.2018 11:40 pm

Angry Lille fans invade pitch, try to attack players

AFP
Lille's president Gerard Lopez bougth the football team in 2017

Lille's president Gerard Lopez bougth the football team in 2017

Angry Lille supporters invaded the pitch and tried to attack players at the end of their struggling side’s 1-1 draw with Montpellier in France’s Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Some of the fans who swarmed onto the pitch managed to shout insults and even aim kicks at players, including Nicolas Pepe, the Ivory Coast forward whose goal had earned Lille a draw in the game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The supporters — around a hundred in total — then gathered by the entrance to the tunnel, below where incredulous directors were watching on, but were held back by stewards.

The result left Lille in the relegation zone — champions as recently as 2011, the northern side are at serious risk of going down to the second tier, a level they have not been at since 2000.

“These are always very difficult situations but my players do not deserve that,” said coach Christophe Galtier.

“Our supporters are angry, they are frustrated, scared of seeing the team get relegated to Ligue 2.

“I understand that, but invading the pitch and getting violent helps nothing.”

Algerian international forward Yassine Benzia added: “We understand the reaction but we cannot accept players being assaulted.

“There is a line that should not be crossed. I was in the dressing room and there were frightened players in there.”

President Gerard Lopez, the Luxembourg-born businessman who bought the club last year, was in the stands and television cameras caught him shaking his head in disbelief at the scenes that marred the end of the game.

He had hoped the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa ahead of this season would help the club compete towards the top end of the table but the enigmatic Argentine was sacked late last year due to the team’s poor form.

Bielsa has contested his sacking, seeking as much as 18 million euros ($22.2m) for wrongful dismissal.

Meanwhile, the club’s financial situation was deemed so unhealthy that French football authorities recently inflicted a transfer embargo.

Galtier was appointed coach during France’s winter break but has only managed two wins in 10 league games so far.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Ad Placeholder POS 3 id: ad_300x250_1
Ad Placeholder POS 4 id: ad_300x250_2

Ad Placeholder POS 5 id: ad_300x600_1
Ad Placeholder POS 8 id: ad_300x250_3

readers' choice

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club
Phakaaathi

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club

Ubuntu dump AmaZulu out of Nedbank Cup
Phakaaathi

Ubuntu dump AmaZulu out of Nedbank Cup

Pirates striker recovering after surgery
Phakaaathi

Pirates striker recovering after surgery

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Phakaaathi

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC

WATCH: Pirates’ Morrison fights WWE wrestler
Phakaaathi

WATCH: Pirates’ Morrison fights WWE wrestler

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.