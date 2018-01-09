Monaco, Lyon to meet in French Cup

The sides are currently second and third respectively in Ligue 1, but both are nine points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain so the French Cup may offer a better chance of winning silverware.
PSG, who have won their last 34 domestic cup ties after a 6-1 victory at Rennes on Sunday, are looking to win the French Cup for the fourth year running this season.
They were handed a home tie against Guingamp, who lifted the trophy in 2014.
French Cup round-of-32 draw
Chateauroux (Ligue 2) v Chambly (3rd tier)
Nantes v Auxerre (Ligue 2)
Stade Briochin (4th tier) v Lens (Ligue 2)
Montpellier v Lorient (Ligue 2)
Strasbourg v Lille
Biesheim (5th tier) v Grenoble (3rd tier)
Troyes v Saint-Etienne
Saint-Lo (5th tier) v Les Herbiers (3rd tier)
Bourg-en-Bresse (Ligue 2) v Toulouse
Paris Saint-Germain v Guingamp
Canet-en-Roussillon (5th tier) v Caen
Monaco v Lyon
Granville (4th tier) v Concarneau (3rd tier)
Tours (Ligue 2) v Metz
Colomiers (4th tier) v Sochaux (Ligue 2)
Epinal (4th tier) v Marseille
– Matches to be played January 23 and 24
