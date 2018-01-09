Monaco, Lyon to meet in French Cup

The sides are currently second and third respectively in Ligue 1, but both are nine points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain so the French Cup may offer a better chance of winning silverware.

PSG, who have won their last 34 domestic cup ties after a 6-1 victory at Rennes on Sunday, are looking to win the French Cup for the fourth year running this season.

They were handed a home tie against Guingamp, who lifted the trophy in 2014.

French Cup round-of-32 draw

Chateauroux (Ligue 2) v Chambly (3rd tier)

Nantes v Auxerre (Ligue 2)

Stade Briochin (4th tier) v Lens (Ligue 2)

Montpellier v Lorient (Ligue 2)

Strasbourg v Lille

Biesheim (5th tier) v Grenoble (3rd tier)

Troyes v Saint-Etienne

Saint-Lo (5th tier) v Les Herbiers (3rd tier)

Bourg-en-Bresse (Ligue 2) v Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain v Guingamp

Canet-en-Roussillon (5th tier) v Caen

Monaco v Lyon

Granville (4th tier) v Concarneau (3rd tier)

Tours (Ligue 2) v Metz

Colomiers (4th tier) v Sochaux (Ligue 2)

Epinal (4th tier) v Marseille

– Matches to be played January 23 and 24

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.