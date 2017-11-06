Blackburn recall McCarthy, Mokoena glory days

Blackburn staged their Remembrance Day commemorations ahead of their FA Cup first-round clash against Barnet on Saturday at Ewood Park.

Benni McCarthy (109 appearances) and Aaron Mokoena (101) were mentioned as scoring memorable goals in FA Cup matches – McCarthy against Arsenal in 2007, and Mokoena against Sunderland in 2009.

As a mark of respect, the two teams formed a guard of honour and a minute’s silence took place prior to kick-off.

🗣🎙 "It's just magical from Benni McCarthy!" The striker stepped off the bench to sink Arsenal in the 2006-07 FA Cup… pic.twitter.com/MQ22xuFQHL — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) 3 November 2017

An absolute peach from Aaron Mokoena! 👏🍑 pic.twitter.com/iWhJ7fSsp9 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) 3 November 2017

