local soccer 6.11.2017 11:19 am

Blackburn recall McCarthy, Mokoena glory days

ANA and Phakaaathi
Aaron Mokoena and Benni McCarthy during the International Friendly between South Africa and Paraguay (Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

English football club Blackburn Rovers recalled the goalscoring feats of former SA players on their facebook page as they took a trip down memory lane over the weekend.

Blackburn staged their Remembrance Day commemorations ahead of their FA Cup first-round clash against Barnet on Saturday at Ewood Park.

Benni McCarthy (109 appearances) and Aaron Mokoena (101) were mentioned as scoring memorable goals in FA Cup matches – McCarthy against Arsenal in 2007, and Mokoena against Sunderland in 2009.

As a mark of respect, the two teams formed a guard of honour and a minute’s silence took place prior to kick-off.

