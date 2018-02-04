Palace fight back to save a point and keep Newcastle in trouble

Rafael Benitez’s side took a first half lead through Mohamed Diame, but a Luka Milivojevic penalty soon after the interval forced Newcastle to settle for a point.

The Magpies are only one point above the relegation zone in 16th place after failing to win for a fourth consecutive league match.

Palace, without a win in their last three league games, are two points ahead of Newcastle.

The visitors had gone in front in the 22nd minute.

Kenedy swung a low delivery into the penalty area that Milivojevic missed and when Martin Kelly failed to track Diame’s run, the Senegal midfielder was free to finish from close-range.

But Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark conceded a 55th minute penalty when he bundled over Christian Benteke after the striker leaped to reach Wilfried Zaha’s cross.

Serbian midfielder Milivojevic sent his spot-kick towards the bottom corner and although Karl Darlow got a hand to the ball, he was unable to prevent it reaching the back of the net.

Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey was fortunate not to concede another penalty for a blatant tug on James McArthur’s shirt as the Magpies held on.

Later on Sunday, Liverpool host Tottenham in a crucial fixture in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.