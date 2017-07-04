 
world soccer 4.7.2017

Brazilian midfielder Gustavo joins Marseille

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 13, 2015 shows Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (R) controlling the ball during the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers football match in Buenos Aires. Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo was transferred July 4 from Bundesliga's Wolfsburg football club to Ligue 1's Olympique de Marseille, according to the French club. / AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI

Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo on Tuesday signed a four-year deal for a reported eight million euros to join French side Marseille from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

“Experience, versatility and strength of character are his main strengths,” Marseille said in a statement, adding that Gustavo brought a “solid reputation as an aggressive and skilled link man.”

Gustavo, 29, capped 41 times for Brazil, won the Champions League with Bayern Munich before his move to Werder in 2013.

The following year he played for Brazil in the World Cup semi-final when the side slumped to a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany.

Gustavo is the ambitious Ligue 1 side’s second summer signing after Monaco striker Valere Germain.

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia is still looking for more talent, and is believed to be eying another striker; two central defenders, one of whom could be Sevilla’s Adil Rami; and a goalkeeper, with Steve Mandanda of Crystal Palace among potential targets.

