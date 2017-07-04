Brazilian midfielder Gustavo joins Marseille

“Experience, versatility and strength of character are his main strengths,” Marseille said in a statement, adding that Gustavo brought a “solid reputation as an aggressive and skilled link man.”

Gustavo, 29, capped 41 times for Brazil, won the Champions League with Bayern Munich before his move to Werder in 2013.

The following year he played for Brazil in the World Cup semi-final when the side slumped to a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany.

Gustavo is the ambitious Ligue 1 side’s second summer signing after Monaco striker Valere Germain.

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia is still looking for more talent, and is believed to be eying another striker; two central defenders, one of whom could be Sevilla’s Adil Rami; and a goalkeeper, with Steve Mandanda of Crystal Palace among potential targets.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.