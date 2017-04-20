 
world soccer 20.4.2017 02:26 pm

Chelsea, Spurs stars headline PFA Team of the Year

AFP
A combo picture shows (top L-R) Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante, Tottenham's forward Harry Kane, Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard and (bottom L-R) Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Everton's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez in action during Premier league matches. The six footballers are on the shortlist for England's Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award on April 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK

Table-topping Chelsea and their title rivals Tottenham both have four players in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Chelsea midfielders N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard, both nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, are included, while Blues central defenders Gary Cahill and David Luiz are also in the line-up.

Spurs, who trail Chelsea by four points in the title race, are represented by midfielder Dele Alli and striker Harry Kane, as well as full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker.

Manchester United’s David De Gea gets the nod in goal, while Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, the division’s top scorer with 24 goals, complete the line-up.

While Kane and Lukaku are also on the shortlist for player of the year, the other two nominees, United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal, miss out.

Anthony Knockaert is one of four Brighton players in the Championship Team of the Year.

The French midfielder, the Championship’s Player of the Year, is joined by goalkeeper David Stockdale and defenders Bruno and Lewis Dunk for the Seagulls, who celebrated promotion on Monday.

Newcastle trio Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles and Dwight Gayle are included, along with Leeds striker Chris Wood, Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield and Fulham duo Tom Cairney and 16-year-old full-back Ryan Sessegnon.

