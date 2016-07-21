German star holidays in Botswana

Khedira arrived in Botswana through South Africa on July 16, and spent most of his time camping and seemingly enjoying himself. He posted a number of selfies on Twitter while holidaying and enjoying watching wild animals in their natural habitat.

Khedira was a member of the German tean that won the World Cup in Brazil two years ago and is an important member of the Juventus team. The 29-year-old was born of Tunisian parents in Stuttgart, Germany.

