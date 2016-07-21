 
world soccer 21.7.2016 11:56 am

German star holidays in Botswana

Phakaaathi Reporter
Germany's Sami Khedira in action during the UEFA European Championship 2016 match at the Parc Des Princes, Paris. Picture date June 20th, 2016 Pic David Klein/Sportimage via PA Images

Germany's Sami Khedira in action during the UEFA European Championship 2016 match at the Parc Des Princes, Paris. Picture date June 20th, 2016 Pic David Klein/Sportimage via PA Images

Germany and Juventus FC star, Sami Khedira managed to avert media attention as he visited South Africa and Botswana recently.

Khedira arrived in Botswana through South Africa on July 16, and spent most of his time camping and seemingly enjoying himself. He posted a number of selfies on Twitter while holidaying and enjoying watching wild animals in their natural habitat.

Khedira was a member of the German tean that won the World Cup in Brazil two years ago and is an important member of the Juventus team. The 29-year-old was born of Tunisian parents in Stuttgart, Germany.

Khedira

