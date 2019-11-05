EPL Review: Sadio Mané saves Liverpool from a slip up
Phakaaathi Writer
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 02, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
This weekends EPL review.
Host Jonty Mark is joined by Liverpool supporter and analyst Shaun Holland as they review what happen in the English Premier League this past weekend.
Video by Carlos Muchave.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.