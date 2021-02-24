PSL News 24.2.2021 11:53 am

Swallows coach reveals why he wears a sweater around his neck

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Brandon Truter coach of Swallows FC explains why he wears a sweater around his neck during football games. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix.

“After our team talks before we leave the dressing room for a game the players always remind me to put on the sweater,” said the Birds coach.

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has shared the reason behind his fashion choices on the sidelines.

The Birds gained promotion to the top tier of South African football after winning the GladAfrica Championship title last season.

The Birds have surprised everyone punching above their weight as a newly promoted side collecting 30 points and challenging defending league title champions and experienced campaigners SuperSport United for the Dstv Premiership league title in 2021.

They remain  unbeaten in the league this season and this has raised discussion on social media with some suggesting that the coach’s sweater, that he usually wraps around his neck has some kind of special ‘muthi’ that help the Birds do well in the league.

“It all started in the GladAfrica when I would have the sweater around my neck and we won a few games and made a turnaround and the fans said coach please keep the sweater on,” Truter explained on SuperSport TV.

“There was a day I didn’t have it on and it didn’t go well and they said ‘coach please put on your sweater’.”

Although Truter keeps the sweater on as requested by the club’s supporters and players, the former Richards Bay FC mentor says he believes in the ability of his players more than the supposed mystical powers brought by him wearing a sweater.

“Even pre-match in the dressing room the players will say coach please put on the sweater but it is not something I believe in. I believe in God he is the one who brought us he is leading us this far and victory belongs to the almighty,” said the coach.

“But other people believe in it and so I will keep putting it on,” concluded the coach.

