Former Chiefs young starlet finally finds a club 

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Emmanuel “Adebayor” Letlotlo has finally found a new club after parting ways with Amakhosi in 2019.

The forward has been captured by Royal AM, with his signing being announced on Thursday by the GladAfrica Championship side.

“New Signing! Emmanuel ‘Adebayor’ Letlotlo, as he’s affectionately known, has penned a deal with Royal AM,” the club announced on their social media.

Letlotlo was a promising striker from the Chiefs development, with many predicting a bright future for the Soweto born player.

The striker graduated to the Chief’s senior team back in 2016 after some excellent performances in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, which has now been renamed the Diski Challenge.

In the MDC, the 25-year old walked away with the Golden Boot award during the 2015/16 season after scoring nine goals.

Letlotlo, however, hasn’t made a mark in top flight with lack of game time and a number of injuries delaying the striker’s progress.

In the 2017 campaign at Amakhosi, Letlotlo suffered a crucial ligament rupture which saw him sit out almost the entire season at the Naturena-based outfit.

He was then loaned to Baroka FC in Limpopo, but his spell with the team didn’t go well with game time being a problem for him in the 2018/19 campaign and a knee injury placing him on the stands.

Adebayor has been on the wilderness since then, with the striker spending most of his time training alone.

Last month Phakaaathi reported that the striker is on the verge of resurrecting his career after it looked like to have taken a nosedive.

Royal AM, which bought the status of Real Kings and has Andile Mpisane as the chairman of the club, son of businesswoman Shaun Mkhize, has come into his rescue.

The club has another Chiefs player in the squad in Kabelo Mahlasela, who signed with the KwaZulu-Natal based side last year in October.

