PSL News 31.1.2021 04:46 pm

I had to do the job – Lorch  

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
I had to do the job – Lorch  

Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates against Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

“Firstly I would like to thank the man above for the talent he has given me, I promise that I will honour it,” Lorch told SuperSport TV after the match.

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch says he has to take the responsibility of scoring goals with the club’s strikers struggling with injuries at the moment.

ALSO READ: Madisha family confirms the passing of Sundowns defender

The Free State-born player has been playing as a forward for the Buccaneers for third time while Terrence Dzukamanja, Gabadinho Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa are recovering from injuries.

Lorch repaid his coach Josef Zinnbauer’s faith in him after he helped the club beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in DStv Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium last Saturday.

Lorch opened the scoring for the Buccaneers before Siphesihle Nlovu sealed the victory after coming on in the second half, while Chief’s Daniel Cardoso scored the only f the club.

“Firstly I would like to thank the man above for the talent he has given me, I promise that I will honour it,” Lorch told SuperSport TV after the match.

“I’ve been playing as a number nine since the game against Maritzburg United. So the coach told me I have to play there because we don’t have strikers and I had to do the job.

Speaking about their preparations for the game. The Bafana Bafana winger reveals that they learnt that the Amakhosi back four is slow and they worked on how to expose them, which worked out in his goal.

“We’ve been practicing it to play the ball on top because we know that defensively they’re slow, So, that is how it (the goal) came,” he added.

The 27-year old Lorch has scored four goals for Pirates in all competitions so far this season.

His contributions into the Bucs line-up continue to be very vital even when he is playing out of position.

The former South African Player and Player’s of the Season will surely be hoping to build on their winning momentum when they travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a meeting with Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

The teams met a couple of weeks ago and played to a goalless stalemate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Truter sends a warning to Chiefs, Sundowns, Pirates and co.   31.1.2021
Zinnbauer praises defensive work while Hunt is left disappointed  31.1.2021
Swallows and SuperSport give Sundowns breathing space after stalemate 30.1.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Several of Trump’s impeachment lawyers ditch team – reports

Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition