Tau to miss Sundowns clash against AS Togo-Port

Tau’s pending move to Premier League outfit Brighton has been at the forefront of the local soccer scene but the reigning PSL champions must quickly shift into gear if they want to end their West African drought.

Sundowns, like many South African sides, have a woeful record in West Africa but will start Tuesday’s encounter as favourites with their hosts winless from both their previous group matches. Pitso Mosimane’s men, who have scrapped two draws, will also be unable to call upon suspended South American playmaker Gaston Sirino for the crunch encounter.

In the absence of Sirino and the soon to be departed Tau, Themba Zwane and Jeremy Brockie will be expected to lead the line with the Kiwi international’s form in front of goal another major talking point. Brockie once described as the most clinical forward in South Africa’s top flight now sees himself looking to end a run of 26 games without a goal in the yellow of Masandawana.

Zwane understands the pressure of stepping up following Khama Billiat’s close season exit to rivals Kaizer Chiefs and maintaining the expectations placed on the 2016 champions.

“The pressure is always there, but I’m happy that the players are now used to that pressure because we know what we are capable of,” says Zwane.

“At Sundowns we are always expected to win, so for us to now have to go out and win is already something engraved in our minds.

Bafana Bafana international Sibusiso Vilakazi will likely make up the attacking trio with new signings Jose Ali Meza and Toni Silva also unavailable for the tie.

Tuesday’s Group D match will also see Andile Jali make his first competitive start for Sundowns since returning from nearly four years spent plying his trade in Belgium.

Tuesday fixtures:

Group A:

Tunis: Esperance (Tunisia) vs KCCA (Uganda)

Alexandria: Ahly (Egypt) vs Rollers (Botswana)

Group B:

Setif: ES Setif (Algeria) vs Difaa Jadidi (Morocco)

Lubumbashi: TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs MC Alger (Algeria)

Group C:

Lome: AS Togo (Togo) vs Sundowns (South Africa)

Conakry: Horoya (Guinea) vs Wydad (Morocco)

Group D:

Manzini: Swallows (Swaziland) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Ndola: Zesco (Zambia) vs Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

