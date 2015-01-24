 
AFCON 2015 News 24.1.2015

How Bafana can qualify

Jonty Mark
South Africa's midfielder Oupa Manyisa (L) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between South Africa and Senegal in Mongomo on January 23, 2015. (Photo by AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA/Gallo Images)

After South Africa’s draw with Senegal on Friday evening, their chances of qualifying for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals are only partly in their own hands.

Bafana must beat Ghana on Tuesday evening, and hope that the result of the Senegal-Algeria match, played at the same time, also goes their way. There are, in fact, only two sets of results from the Group C matches that can see Bafana progress to the last eight:

1. If South Africa beat Ghana and Senegal beat Algeria, Bafana will qualify as runners-up in Group C.

2. If South Africa beat Ghana and Algeria beat Senegal, Bafana will finish level on points with Senegal, after which the following criteria, in this order, will decide who will go through – Goal difference, goals scored, drawing of lots. South Africa’s current goal difference is -2 and Senegal’s is +1.

These are the only two ways in which Bafana can qualify. If South Africa beat Ghana, and Algeria and Senegal draw, Bafana will finish level on points with Algeria, but will be knocked out by virtue of the head-to-head rule (they lost 3-1 to Algeria in their opening match).

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

