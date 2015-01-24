How Bafana can qualify

Bafana must beat Ghana on Tuesday evening, and hope that the result of the Senegal-Algeria match, played at the same time, also goes their way. There are, in fact, only two sets of results from the Group C matches that can see Bafana progress to the last eight:

1. If South Africa beat Ghana and Senegal beat Algeria, Bafana will qualify as runners-up in Group C.

2. If South Africa beat Ghana and Algeria beat Senegal, Bafana will finish level on points with Senegal, after which the following criteria, in this order, will decide who will go through – Goal difference, goals scored, drawing of lots. South Africa’s current goal difference is -2 and Senegal’s is +1.

These are the only two ways in which Bafana can qualify. If South Africa beat Ghana, and Algeria and Senegal draw, Bafana will finish level on points with Algeria, but will be knocked out by virtue of the head-to-head rule (they lost 3-1 to Algeria in their opening match).

