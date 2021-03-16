Kaizer Chiefs close in on Stellenbosch’s Junior Mendieta

Stellenbosch midfielder Junior Mendieta is said to have attracted the prying eye of Kaizer Chiefs, who are on a recruitment trail to lure players for the upcoming season, when they will be able to sign new players as their transfer ban will be lifted.

Amakhosi, as the Mgosi squad understands, are planning to secure the services of the Argentinian playmaker through a pre-contract, but all of that is just speculation as the Glamour Boys are keeping their cards close to their chest.

“It will be easy to convince a player like Mendieta to join a big brand like Chiefs because firstly, he will get paid more and he stands a chance to make a name for himself as one of those players to help revive the Chiefs brand,” said a source close to the situation.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Word coming out of the Kaizer Chiefs camp is that Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya’s name has been added to list of players that are headed out of the Naturena-based club at the end of the season.

Ntiya-Ntiya, who was promoted to the senior team in January 2018, has made just four appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi this season.

Philani Zulu has been the regular starter at left-back for Chiefs this current campaign, with Yagan Sasman his backup.

According to a source, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt does not rate the Bizana-born defender highly and has told the management to include him in the transfer list.

