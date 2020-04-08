SuperSport captaincy debate caused a stir

While Williams seemed like the obvious choice, a well-placed source at Matsatsantsa A Pitori said there was some debate on who should take over as veteran defender Clayton Daniels’ name was put forward by some senior officials at the club but in the end, they chose the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

“Clayton has been at the club for a while, longer than most and he used to captain the team before Dean

came. Some felt he should be given the role because he is in the last years of his career and Williams will still be around afterwards,” said a source.

