Mgosi 8.4.2020 09:44 am

SuperSport captaincy debate caused a stir

Phakaaathi Reporter
SuperSport captaincy debate caused a stir

Ronwen Williams of Supersport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United have named Ronwen Williams as the heir to the club’s captaincy when current skipper Dean Furman leaves the club at the end of the season.

While Williams seemed like the obvious choice, a well-placed source at Matsatsantsa A Pitori said there was some debate on who should take over as veteran defender Clayton Daniels’ name was put forward by some senior officials at the club but in the end, they chose the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

“Clayton has been at the club for a while, longer than most and he used to captain the team before Dean
came. Some felt he should be given the role because he is in the last years of his career and Williams will still be around afterwards,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Leopards star Kapinga set to snub Sundowns? 5.4.2020
SuperSport set to release former Pirates winger Qalinge 2.4.2020
Leopards star Kapinga advised to snub Sundowns and Pirates 30.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng

Covid-19 SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 