Arrows striker attracts interest from Turkey

According to media reports in Zimbabwe, Yeni Malatyaspor have been following the 26-year-old striker’s progress and are impressed.

An offer to Arrows may be made soon. If he goes to Malatyaspor he will reunite with his former Highlanders team-mate Teenage Hadebe who joined the Turkish club from Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.

“The scouts have been on his trail for a while now and they seem convinced that he is ready for European football. Teams from four countries want his services and it all depends on which one will come up with a better offer, but from the look of things, it’s likely to be a second-tier club in England or Hadebe’s Yeni Malatyaspor,” a source told the local Zimbabwean website nehandaradio.com yesterday.

