Sundowns president Motsepe finally puts his foot down

Sundowns have been in the rumour mill for the past couple of months about two camps, one alleged to be led by coach Pitso Mosimane, while the other faction is believed to be headed by senior club official Alex Shakoane.

“It is the worst kept secret that Mosimane and Shakoane don’t see eye-to-eye but now the president has stepped in and wants them to smoke the peace pipe for the sake of the team especially now that they want to go on and conquer Africa,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Mosimane is unlikely to get his wish at Mamelodi Sundowns as his contract extension talks drag on.

It has been reported that Mosimane wants rights to re-establish the club’s development structures and have more input in them in terms of hiring staff to work with the youngsters.

