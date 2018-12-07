Chiefs give embattled Solinas an ultimatum

A source claimed that Solinas has been given an ultimatum of a few games and if he fails he will be given his marching orders.

“I don’t know exactly how many games because they are playing their last (Absa Premiership) game next week but he was given games in which to change things around and if things didn’t change he would have to vacate his position. You can even tell by the way they now respond on their social media that something is happening. They are no longer ignoring those that complain but are responding and telling them that their concerns are noted,” said the source.

The two defeats to Orlando Pirates are said to have soured things for Solinas at Amakhosi.

