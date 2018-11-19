Leopards set to appoint Kerr as head coach?

Phakaaathi has learnt that former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is the favourite to take over the head coaching post at Black Leopards.

Lidoda Duvha are currently looking for a head coach after partying ways with Joel Masutha.

Former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael, who left Ea Lla Koto the same day Masutha left Leopards, has also been linked with Lidoa Duvha.

However, Kerr is said to be the favourite to replace Masutha.

The English-born coach is believed to have arrived in South Africa over the weekend to hold talks with Leopards.

Kerr is no stranger to South African football, having served as an assistant coach at Mpumalanga Black Aces (now known as Cape Town City) during the 2009/10 season.

