Stars monitoring Solinas’ situation at Chiefs

Free State Stars are meanwhile said to be watching with interest the developments with Giovanni Solinas at Kaizer Chiefs as they are said to be keen to have the Italian back in Bethlehem should he get the boot at Naturena.

Ea Lla Koto do not have a coach at the moment following Luc Eymael’s resignation last Monday.

“Solinas left when he was doing well at Stars and it was because of personal issues and he is welcome back. The management are watching his situation at Chiefs and if he gets the boot, they will consider him. They like his attitude and that he builds good relationships with the players,” said a source.

Eymael is meanwhile said to be one of the candidates that Black leopards are considering after parting ways with Joel Masutha this week.

