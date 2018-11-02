Chiefs target hands in transfer request at Baroka

Chawapiwa was on Kaizer Chiefs’ wanted list but Phakaaathi Plus sources say he was urged to stay on after speaking to then new coach Wedson Nyirenda.

“Now with Nyirenda’s future at the club uncertain, Talent feels his talent could be used better elsewhere.

“He wants to move to Chiefs so he can grow as a player and maybe attract a move overseas ” said a source.

ALSO READ: Former Chiefs star frozen out at Sundowns

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.