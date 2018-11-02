 
Mgosi 2.11.2018 02:50 pm

Chiefs target hands in transfer request at Baroka

Phakaaathi Reporter
Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Baroka FC could lose one of their star players as Talent Chawapiwa is said to have requested to be allowed to move in the January transfer.

Chawapiwa was on Kaizer Chiefs’ wanted list but Phakaaathi Plus sources say he was urged to stay on after speaking to then new coach Wedson Nyirenda.

“Now with Nyirenda’s future at the club uncertain, Talent feels his talent could be used better elsewhere.

“He wants to move to Chiefs so he can grow as a player and maybe attract a move overseas ” said a source.

ALSO READ: Former Chiefs star frozen out at Sundowns

 

