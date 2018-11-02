Chippa keen on Pirates striker Gabuza, but deal unlikely

But his request is unlikely to be entertained as Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has made it clear he still has plans for the burly striker especially when they start they Caf Champions League campaign next month.

“Tinkler is a big fan of Gabuza and wanted him while he was at SuperSport United but the deal fell through when he resigned. He wants him again now but the chances of his wish coming through are very slim,” said a source.

