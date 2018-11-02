 
Mgosi 2.11.2018 10:01 am

Chippa keen on Pirates striker Gabuza, but deal unlikely

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler is said to be in talks with Orlando Pirates to get Thamsanqa Gabuza on loan for the rest of the season.

But his request is unlikely to be entertained as Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has made it clear he still has plans for the burly striker especially when they start they Caf Champions League campaign next month.

“Tinkler is a big fan of Gabuza and wanted him while he was at SuperSport United but the deal fell through when he resigned. He wants him again now but the chances of his wish coming through are very slim,” said a source.

ALSO READ: Micho hopes derby win spur Pirates on

 

