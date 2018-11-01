Criminals hack Chiefs star’s phone

Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat has also fallen victim to phone hackers. However, Billiat was able to notice it quickly and warned his friends and family.

“Khama managed to fix everything before whoever tried to scam him extorted money from his friends. These people don’t stop and just over the weekend, it was Dumisani.

“I don’t understand how they do it and we never get to find out who is responsible for that mess. I just hope that somehow the police will be able to catch them one day,” said the source.

