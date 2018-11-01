 
menu
Mgosi 1.11.2018 10:51 am

Criminals hack Chiefs star’s phone

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat celebrates a goal with Kaizer Chiefs teammates Siphelele Ntshangase and Dumisani Zuma. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Khama Billiat celebrates a goal with Kaizer Chiefs teammates Siphelele Ntshangase and Dumisani Zuma. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Dumisani Zuma is not the only Kaizer Chiefs player to have had his phone cloned in the past few days, a source has revealed.

Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat has also fallen victim to phone hackers. However, Billiat was able to notice it quickly and warned his friends and family.

“Khama managed to fix everything before whoever tried to scam him extorted money from his friends. These people don’t stop and just over the weekend, it was Dumisani.

“I don’t understand how they do it and we never get to find out who is responsible for that mess. I just hope that somehow the police will be able to catch them one day,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Chiefs striker’s phone cloned during Soweto derby

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Solinas is staying at Chiefs – Motaung 16.11.2018
Chiefs second-richest club in Africa – report 15.11.2018
Chiefs happy to put empty stadium blues behind them 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.