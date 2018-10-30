Axe looms for embattled Baroka coach?

Baroka has won just one game in 11 matches in the league so far this season and are second from bottom with just seven points.

According to a source close to the club, the management is not happy with Bakgaga’s current situation and is considering axing Wedson Nyirenda.

“The management was ready to pull the trigger on Nyirenda, but he was saved by Baroka’s win in the Telkom Knockout. He was then given [a] couple of games to change things around, but they lost to Celtic straight after the Arrows win,” the source told Phakaaathi.

“If Baroka lose to Sundowns in the Telkom (Knockout) this coming weekend and then go on to lose their next league match against Arrows, I’m afraid Nyirenda will be gone. The management likes him, he is a good guy, but they don’t want to leave it too late before making a coaching change. They learned from the (Rodney) Thobejane incident, where they took to long to make changes and the club almost got relegated last season,” added the source.

Baroka is set to host Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

Their next league match is against Arrows on Saturday, November 10.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.