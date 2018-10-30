 
Mgosi 30.10.2018 03:21 pm

Chiefs legend: Fire Mabedi and hire an experienced assistant

Phakaaathi Reporter
Patrick Mabedi with Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas at FNB Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A former Kaizer Chiefs player has suggested that Amakhosi get a more experienced assistant coach to help Giovanni Solinas.

The former star – who asked not to be named – said current assistant Patrick Mabedi doesn’t seem to be adding much to the technical team and suggested he may be redeployed to the MDC team with Arthur Zwane replacing him. |

“If they can’t get anyone from outside, they must then swap Mabedi with Zwane. Zwane is an intelligent coach and he can be helpful to Solinas as he knows some of the youngsters who are now in the senior team better than anyone else,” he said.

ALSO READ: Solinas apologises to Chiefs fans after Soweto derby defeat

 

