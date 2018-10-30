 
Mgosi 30.10.2018 09:56 am

Pirates set to add more players in January

Phakaaathi Reporter
Milutin Sredojevic coach of Orlando Pirates with his assistant Rhulani Mokwena (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

A source in the Orlando Pirates camp has told Phakaaathi the Buccaneers are looking to add more players to their squad during the January transfer window.

According to the source, the current team are not as strong as the technical team wants it to be, because they will be trying to balance between playing in the Caf Champions League and the domestic competitions.

“There are a number of players that have already been identified to come and add value ito the team. This is what the technical team have been working on in the last couple of weeks because they need a very competitive squad that will be good enough to play on the continent and at the same time, not lose focus on the PSL league championship race,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Out-of-favour Pirates midfielder set for Leopards return

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

